Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF) Price Target Increased by 11.22% to 0.89

The average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group (OTC:LLDTF) has been revised to 0.89 / share. This is an increase of 11.22% from the prior estimate of 0.80 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.69 to a high of 1.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.32% from the latest reported closing price of 0.54 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLDTF is 0.45%, a decrease of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 9,444,960K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,007,649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017,614K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 4.29% over the last quarter.
ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 832,606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796,207K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 3.34% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 515,478K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511,799K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 0.54% over the last quarter.
SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 396,240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437,703K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 16.29% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 358,757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 9.37% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- CAPITALISATION
- CAPITALISATION
- Redemption of 0.695% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes Due 2024 Lloyds Banking Group plc $1,000,000,000 0.695% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes due 2024 (CUSIP: 53944YAN3, ISIN: US53944YAN31, Common Code: 231480960)*
- LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC as Company, THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, acting through its London Branch as Trustee and Paying Agent THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV, DUBLIN BRANCH, as Capital Security Registrar SEVENTH SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE dated as of
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.