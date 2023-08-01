Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF) Price Target Increased by 11.22% to 0.89

The average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group (OTC:LLDTF) has been revised to 0.89 / share. This is an increase of 11.22% from the prior estimate of 0.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.69 to a high of 1.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.32% from the latest reported closing price of 0.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLDTF is 0.45%, a decrease of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 9,444,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,007,649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017,614K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 4.29% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 832,606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796,207K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 3.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 515,478K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511,799K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 0.54% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 396,240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437,703K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 16.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 358,757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.