Lloyds Banking Group to List 185M Shares

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the upcoming block listing of 185 million ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. These shares, intended for the Share Incentive Plan and Sharesave Scheme 2017, will be equal in standing to current shares and are set to be admitted for trading on November 27, 2024. This move reflects Lloyds’ strategic commitments to employee share plans.

