US Markets

Lloyds Banking Group hails "decisive" BoE action

Contributor
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Published

Britain's biggest domestic lender Lloyds Banking Group said it welcomed the Bank of England's "decisive action" to support efforts by banks to continue lending during the coronavirus outbreak.

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest domestic lender Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L said it welcomed the Bank of England's "decisive action" to support efforts by banks to continue lending during the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank said it would allow banks to tap special reserves of capital and relaunch a scheme to provide cheap funding to banks who lent to small businesses, as part of a plan to defend the UK economy against the impact of the epidemic, which has already slashed global growth forecasts.

"The package of measures will further strengthen the ability of uk banks to continue to support our customers through the covid-19 crisis," a spokeswoman for Lloyds said in a statement.

The bank said all customers with mortgages which track the Bank Rate will see a reduction of 0.5% in their rates by April 1. It said it would review its savings rates, but these would not fall by as much as the full reduction in the base rate.

Separately, Barclays BARC.L said it was reviewing rates for borrowers and savers and will provide more information on the impact of the rate cut in due course.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Iain Withers)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 5154; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: DailyNDX (Feb 26) Volatile Session for Nasdaq-100 as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Impact

February 26, 2020 NDX review with Jill Malandrino.

Feb 27, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular