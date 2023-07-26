Lloyds Banking Group H1 Profit Rises; Enhances 2023 Guidance

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) reported first half statutory profit before tax of 3.87 billion pounds, an increase of 23% from last year. Earnings per share was 3.8 pence compared to 3.1 pence. Underlying profit was 4.04 billion pounds, up 10%.

First half net interest income was 6.80 billion pounds, an increase of 13% from prior year. Underlying net interest income was 7.00 billion pounds, up 14%.

Total income for the period was 14.89 billion pounds.

For 2023, the Group now expects Banking net interest margin to be greater than 310 basis points, and return on tangible equity to be greater than 14 percent.

