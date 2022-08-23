Lloyds Banking Group finalises leadership revamp

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L Chief Executive Charlie Nunn has completed a revamp of the executive committee at the British lender, with a brace of new hires to head up its consumer relationships and corporate and institutional banking units.

Lloyds has appointed former Barclays BARC.L executive Jayne Opperman to lead the Consumer Relationships business unit, while ex-MUFG executive John Winter will head up Corporate & Institutional Banking, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Winter will join Lloyds on Sept. 1, while Opperman is expected to take up her position later this year.

The appointments complete a shake-up of Lloyds' top team and internal structure by Nunn, who took the helm at the bank last year.

