US Markets

Lloyds Banking Group finalises leadership revamp

Contributors
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Charlie Nunn has completed a revamp of the executive committee at the British lender, with a brace of new hires to head up its consumer relationships and corporate and institutional banking units.

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L Chief Executive Charlie Nunn has completed a revamp of the executive committee at the British lender, with a brace of new hires to head up its consumer relationships and corporate and institutional banking units.

Lloyds has appointed former Barclays BARC.L executive Jayne Opperman to lead the Consumer Relationships business unit, while ex-MUFG executive John Winter will head up Corporate & Institutional Banking, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Winter will join Lloyds on Sept. 1, while Opperman is expected to take up her position later this year.

The appointments complete a shake-up of Lloyds' top team and internal structure by Nunn, who took the helm at the bank last year.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers, editing by Lawrence White)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular