Lloyds Banking Group Executes Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has announced the completion of a share buyback on May 22, 2024, purchasing 4,920,160 of its own shares at prices ranging between 55.94 to 57.20 pence per share. The average price paid was 56.7361 pence per share, and these shares are to be canceled as part of the company’s ongoing effort to return value to shareholders. The transaction is in line with the instructions issued to the broker earlier in February and is a continuation of the company’s share buyback program.

For further insights into GB:LLOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.