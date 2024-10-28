Lloyds Banking Group Executes Major Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased over 52 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 56.3198 pence per share and will be canceled to enhance shareholder value. This move is in line with the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital effectively.

