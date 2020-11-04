Lloyds Banking Group cuts 1,070 jobs - union Unite

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published

Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds is cutting more than 1,000 jobs, union Unite said in a statement.

The union said the lender was also creating 329 roles. Lloyds could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Unite cannot comprehend why LBG would choose to cut 1,000 staff who have given the bank such commitment and dedication during a global pandemic," said Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer.

