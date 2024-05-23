News & Insights

Stocks

Lloyds Banking Group Completes Share Buyback

May 23, 2024 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 13,724,870 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging between 55.72 pence and 56.60 pence. The average price paid per share was 55.9247 pence. These shares will be subsequently cancelled as part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program.

For further insights into GB:LLOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.