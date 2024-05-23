Lloyds Banking Group Completes Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 13,724,870 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging between 55.72 pence and 56.60 pence. The average price paid per share was 55.9247 pence. These shares will be subsequently cancelled as part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program.

