Lloyds Banking Group Bolsters Share Value with Buyback

November 06, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased nearly 51 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, with prices ranging from 54.44 to 55.92 pence per share. This strategic move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation by cancelling them, potentially enhancing the value for existing shareholders.

Tags

Stocks
