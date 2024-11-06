Lloyds Banking Group Bolsters Share Value with Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased nearly 51 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, with prices ranging from 54.44 to 55.92 pence per share. This strategic move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation by cancelling them, potentially enhancing the value for existing shareholders.

For further insights into GB:LLOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.