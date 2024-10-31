Lloyds Banking Group Announces Voting Shares Update

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has a total of 61.2 billion ordinary shares with voting rights, reflecting the significant scale of the company’s capital base. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their holdings and ensure compliance with regulatory disclosure requirements.

