Lloyds Banking Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

November 05, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the purchase of over 60 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, acquired at an average price of 54.8585 pence, are set to be canceled, indicating a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

