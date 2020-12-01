Lloyds Banking Group: António Horta-Osório To Step Down In April - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LLOY.L, LYG) said António Horta-Osório has agreed to be proposed for election as Chairman of the Board of Credit Suisse Group AG with effect from 1st May 2021. He will step down as Group CEO and as a Director, effective 30th April 2021.

Lloyds noted that the Board has agreed that in the event of an interim period between Horta-Osório stepping down and Nunn joining the Group, William Chalmers, CFO, take on the role of acting Group CEO in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as CFO.

