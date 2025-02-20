Lloyds Banking FY24 Profit Before Tax Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) reported fiscal 2024 statutory profit before tax of 5.97 billion pounds, down 20% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 6.3 pence compared to 7.6 pence. Underlying profit was 6.34 billion pounds, down 19%. Total income was 34.28 billion pounds, down 3%. Underlying net interest income was 12.84 billion pounds, down 7%.

Based on current macroeconomic assumptions, for 2025, the Group expects: underlying net interest income of approximately 13.5 billion pounds. The Group maintained its guidance for 2026.

The Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 2.11 pence per share, resulting in a total ordinary dividend for 2024 of 3.17 pence per share, up 15% on prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.