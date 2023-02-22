Lloyds Banking FY Underlying Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) reported statutory profit before tax of 6.9 billion pounds for the full year, flat with prior year, with higher net income and lower total costs offset by impairment charges as a result of the revised economic outlook. Earnings per share was 7.2 pence compared to 7.5 pence. Underlying profit declined to 7.45 billion pounds from 7.54 billion pounds.

Net interest income was 13.96 billion pounds, up 49%. Total income was 5.81 billion pounds compared to 37.44 billion pounds.

The Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 1.60 pence per share, which, together with the interim ordinary dividend of 0.80 pence per share totals 2.40 pence per share, an increase of 20 percent.

The Board has also announced its intention to implement an ordinary share buyback of up to 2.0 billion pounds. Based on the total ordinary dividend and the intended ordinary share buyback the total capital return in respect of 2022 will be up to 3.6 billion pounds.

