Lloyds Banking Executes Significant Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased nearly 60 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme, with plans to cancel these shares. The purchase, executed by Morgan Stanley & Co., saw the highest price per share reaching 54.84 pence. This move reflects Lloyds’ strategy to enhance shareholder value through capital return initiatives.

