Lloyds Banking Executes Share Buyback Plan

November 13, 2024 — 12:58 pm EST

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased 34.76 million of its own shares, with prices ranging between 53.94 pence and 55 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback strategy. The company plans to cancel these shares, a move often seen as an effort to boost shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. This transaction reflects Lloyds’ strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder returns.

