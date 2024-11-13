Lloyds Banking Executes Share Buyback Plan

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased 34.76 million of its own shares, with prices ranging between 53.94 pence and 55 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback strategy. The company plans to cancel these shares, a move often seen as an effort to boost shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. This transaction reflects Lloyds’ strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder returns.

For further insights into GB:LLOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.