Lloyds Banking Executes Major Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased over 68 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The buyback, executed through Morgan Stanley, saw shares purchased at prices ranging from 54.32 to 55.64 pence per share, with plans to cancel these shares. This move is part of Lloyds’ strategy to enhance shareholder value.

