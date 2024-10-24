Lloyds Banking Executes Major Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased over 17 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. The buyback, executed through Morgan Stanley, saw the highest price paid per share at 62.6 pence. This move reflects Lloyds’ strategy to manage its equity base and enhance shareholder value.

