Lloyds Banking Exec Acquires Shares Post-Dividend

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

In a notable financial move within Lloyds Banking Group, Non-Executive Director Catherine Woods and her husband James Woods jointly acquired 3,654 shares through the reinvestment of the 2023 final dividend. The shares were purchased at a price of 55.447 pence each on May 30, 2024, indicating confidence in the company’s stock. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange and aligns with the company’s latest financial strategies.

