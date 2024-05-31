Lloyds Banking Continues Large-Scale Share Buyback

News & Insights

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has announced the purchase of 6,548,506 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the intention to cancel the acquired shares. The buyback was conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc at prices ranging between 55.24 pence and 55.72 pence per share. Since the program’s initiation, Lloyds has bought over 1.38 billion shares totaling nearly £710 million.

