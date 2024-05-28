Lloyds Banking Completes Major Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has announced the completion of a significant share buyback, acquiring 42,752,745 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 54.90 to 56.00 pence per share, with an average cost of 55.4731 pence per share. These shares were purchased as part of an ongoing buyback program and are set to be cancelled, signaling the company’s confidence in its financial health and value.

