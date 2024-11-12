News & Insights

Lloyds Banking Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased over 52 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. This strategic move involved buying shares at an average price of 54.3242 pence each and underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

