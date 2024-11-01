Lloyds Banking Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the purchase of over 69 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at a price range between 53.38 and 54.94 pence per share and will be canceled, which could potentially impact the stock’s market dynamics. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

