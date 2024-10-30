Lloyds Banking Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has repurchased over 61 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 53.26 to 55 pence per share. The company intends to cancel these shares, which could potentially impact its stock value and shareholder returns. This strategic move indicates Lloyds’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:LLOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.