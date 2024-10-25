News & Insights

Lloyds Banking Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Lloyds Banking (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased over 30 million of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging between 57.62 and 62.50 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, and the shares will be cancelled following the buyback. Such actions are typically seen as a way to boost investor confidence and stabilize stock prices.

