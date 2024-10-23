Lloyds Banking Announces Significant Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased nearly 8 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the highest price paid per share reaching 63.46 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, which could potentially enhance the value for remaining shareholders by reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

