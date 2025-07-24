Lloyds Bank plc Announces 2025 Half-Year Financial Results

Lloyds Bank plc announced its 2025 Half-Year Results, detailing financial performance and forward-looking statements on business strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Lloyds Bank plc announced its 2025 Half-Year Results on July 24, 2025, highlighting critical financial data and insights regarding its performance and strategic outlook. The document includes unaudited condensed financial statements, a financial review, and details on risk management related to various financial aspects, such as capital and credit risk. It emphasizes forward-looking statements concerning the bank’s future operations, financial position, and potential risks, which may include economic conditions, regulatory changes, and operational challenges. Additionally, the release invites further inquiries from investors and analysts through designated contacts in the investor relations and media relations teams, ensuring stakeholders have access to relevant information.

Potential Positives

Announcement of half-year results indicates the company's commitment to transparency and regular financial disclosures.

Presence of multiple contacts for investor relations shows proactive engagement with stakeholders.

Inclusion of forward-looking statements suggests confidence in future performance and strategic planning.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When were the Lloyds Bank plc 2025 Half-Year Results announced?

The Lloyds Bank plc 2025 Half-Year Results were announced on July 24, 2025.

What financial metrics are included in the Lloyds Bank results?

The results include the condensed consolidated balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement, among other metrics.

Who can I contact for investor relations inquiries?

Contact Douglas Radcliffe, Group Investor Relations Director, at 020 7356 1571 for investor relations inquiries.

What are forward-looking statements in the report?

Forward-looking statements include projections about future performance, strategy, and goals of Lloyds Bank plc.

Where can I find the full press release document?

The full press release document can be found on the Lloyds Banking Group website or the linked PDF in the announcement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LY8 Data Alerts



LONDON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Lloyds Bank plc





2025 Half-Year Results





24 July 2025





Member of the Lloyds Banking Group







CONTENTS











Forward-looking statements





1





















Statutory information (IFRS)













Condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)





2









Condensed consolidated income statement (unaudited)





2





















Financial review





3























Risk management















Principal risks and uncertainties





5









Capital risk





6









Credit risk





10









Liquidity risk





20























Statutory information















Condensed consolidated half-year financial statements (unaudited)





21









Condensed consolidated income statement (unaudited)





22









Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)





23









Condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)





24









Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (unaudited)





25









Condensed consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)





28









Notes to the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements (unaudited)





29





















Statement of directors' responsibilities





52









Independent review report to Lloyds Bank Plc





53









Contacts





54















FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy, plans and/or results of Lloyds Bank plc together with its subsidiaries (the Lloyds Bank Group) and its current goals and expectations. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about the Lloyds Bank Group's or its directors' and/or management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as, without limitation, 'believes', 'achieves', 'anticipates', 'estimates', 'expects', 'targets', 'should', 'intends', 'aims', 'projects', 'plans', 'potential', 'will', 'would', 'could', 'considered', 'likely', 'may', 'seek', 'estimate', 'probability', 'goal', 'objective', 'deliver', 'endeavour', 'prospects', 'optimistic' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements concern or may affect future matters, including but not limited to: projections or expectations of the Lloyds Bank Group's future financial position, including profit attributable to shareholders, provisions, economic profit, dividends, capital structure, portfolios, net interest margin, capital ratios, liquidity, risk-weighted assets (RWAs), expenditures or any other financial items or ratios; litigation, regulatory and governmental investigations; the Lloyds Bank Group's future financial performance; the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs; the Lloyds Bank Group's ESG targets and/or commitments; statements of plans, objectives or goals of the Lloyds Bank Group or its management and other statements that are not historical fact and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will or may occur in the future. Factors that could cause actual business, strategy, targets, plans and/or results (including but not limited to the payment of dividends) to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions in the UK and internationally (including in relation to tariffs); imposed and threatened tariffs and changes to global trade policies; acts of hostility or terrorism and responses to those acts, or other such events; geopolitical unpredictability; the war between Russia and Ukraine; the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East; the tensions between China and Taiwan; political instability including as a result of any UK general election; market related risks, trends and developments; changes in client and consumer behaviour and demand; exposure to counterparty risk; the ability to access sufficient sources of capital, liquidity and funding when required; changes to the Lloyds Bank Group's or Lloyds Banking Group plc's credit ratings; fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, exchange rates, stock markets and currencies; volatility in credit markets; volatility in the price of the Lloyds Bank Group's securities; natural pandemic and other disasters; risks concerning borrower and counterparty credit quality; risks affecting defined benefit pension schemes; changes in laws, regulations, practices and accounting standards or taxation; changes to regulatory capital or liquidity requirements and similar contingencies; the policies and actions of governmental or regulatory authorities or courts together with any resulting impact on the future structure of the Lloyds Bank Group; risks associated with the Lloyds Bank Group's compliance with a wide range of laws and regulations; assessment related to resolution planning requirements; risks related to regulatory actions which may be taken in the event of a bank or Lloyds Bank Group or Lloyds Banking Group failure; exposure to legal, regulatory or competition proceedings, investigations or complaints; failure to comply with anti-money laundering, counter terrorist financing, anti-bribery and sanctions regulations; failure to prevent or detect any illegal or improper activities; operational risks including risks as a result of the failure of third party suppliers; conduct risk; technological changes and risks to the security of IT and operational infrastructure, systems, data and information resulting from increased threat of cyber and other attacks; technological failure; inadequate or failed internal or external processes or systems; risks relating to ESG matters, such as climate change (and achieving climate change ambitions) and decarbonisation, including the Lloyds Bank Group's or the Lloyds Banking Group's ability along with the government and other stakeholders to measure, manage and mitigate the impacts of climate change effectively, and human rights issues; the impact of competitive conditions; failure to attract, retain and develop high calibre talent; the ability to achieve strategic objectives; the ability to derive cost savings and other benefits including, but without limitation, as a result of any acquisitions, disposals and other strategic transactions; inability to capture accurately the expected value from acquisitions; and assumptions and estimates that form the basis of the Lloyds Bank Group's financial statements. A number of these influences and factors are beyond the Lloyds Bank Group's control. Please refer to the latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Lloyds Bank plc with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of certain factors and risks. Lloyds Bank plc may also make or disclose written and/or oral forward-looking statements in other written materials and in oral statements made by the directors, officers or employees of Lloyds Bank plc to third parties, including financial analysts. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of today's date, and the Lloyds Bank Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute a public offer under any applicable law or an offer to sell any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or financial instruments.











CONTACTS







For further information please contact:











INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS







Douglas Radcliffe





Group Investor Relations Director





020 7356 1571





douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com





Rohith Chandra-Rajan





Director of Investor Relations





07353 885 690





rohith.chandra-rajan@lloydsbanking.com





Nora Thoden





Director of Investor Relations - ESG





020 7356 2334





nora.thoden@lloydsbanking.com





Tom Grantham





Investor Relations Senior Manager





07851 440 091





thomas.grantham@lloydsbanking.com





Sarah Robson





Investor Relations Senior Manager





07494 513 983





sarah.robson2@lloydsbanking.com











CORPORATE AFFAIRS







Matt Smith





Head of Media Relations





07788 352 487





matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com





Emma Fairhurst





Media Relations Senior Manager





07814 395 855





emma.fairhurst@lloydsbanking.com





Copies of this News Release may be obtained from:





Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group plc, 33 Old Broad Street, London, EC2N 1HZ





The statement can also be found on the Group's website - www.lloydsbankinggroup.com





Registered office: Lloyds Bank plc, 25 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7HN





Registered in England No. 2065





Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.









http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4360S_1-2025-7-24.pdf









This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact





rns@lseg.com





or visit





www.rns.com





.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.