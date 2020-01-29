Lloyds Bank pension trustees agree 10 bln stg insurance deal

Lloyds Banking Group Pensions Trustees limited said on Wednesday it had agreed a 10 billion pounds ($13.14 billion) pension insurance deal to protect against the cost of its members living longer than expected.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.