Lloyds Bank CEO António Horta-Osório to step down in 2021

July 6 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L Chief Executive Officer António Horta-Osório will step down next year after spending a decade at the helm, the state-backed lender said on Monday as it appointed industry veteran Robin Budenberg as its new chairman.

Horta-Osório, who has been in charge of Lloyds for almost a decade, said he would step down by June of next year and was leaving with "mixed emotions".

