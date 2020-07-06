Lloyds Bank CEO António Horta-Osório to step down in 2021

Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Officer António Horta-Osório will step down next year after spending a decade at the helm, the state-backed lender said on Monday as it appointed industry veteran Robin Budenberg as its new chairman.

Horta-Osório, who has been in charge of Lloyds for almost a decade, said he would step down by June of next year and was leaving with "mixed emotions".

