LLB to buy rest of Bank Linth in agreed deal

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) LLBN.S will offer to buy out the rest of Bank Linth LINN.S in an agreed deal that lets investors choose between cash and a cash-and-shares option, LLB said on Thursday.

The offer to boost LLB's stake to 100% from just under 75% now comprises 5 LLB shares plus 323.00 Swiss francs in cash, or 600.00 francs in cash alone.

That corresponds to a premium of 22.8% over the volume-weighted average price of a Bank Linth share over the last 60 trading days, it added in a statement.

The plan is to delist Bank Linth shares.

The transaction will be financed from LLB's own funds. The LLB shares required for the partial exchange offer can be obtained for 55.39 francs per share from the majority shareholder, the principality of Liechtenstein, it said.

This will not result in dilution for LLB shareholders.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane Wardell)

