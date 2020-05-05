Could llamas be the key to containing the coronavirus? Scientists from several institutions have developed a treatment using antibodies found in llamas, called single-domain antibodies, to fight SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), a strain naturally found in bats.





Sign Up For a Free Trial of IPO Pro



Two biotech IPOs from 2017 are developing therapies using llama-derived single-domain antibodies. Ablynx (ABLX) yielded strong returns following its public debut in October 2017, capped by Sanofi’s $4 billion acquisition in June 2018 at a 200% premium to the IPO price. Ablynx is now working with Translate Bio to develop an mRNA vaccine for Covid-19. Argenx (ARGX), which IPO’d a few months before Ablynx, is also developing therapies using llama antibodies, and it has traded up over 10% in the last month for a 756% return from IPO. While not focused on llama antibodies, 2018 IPO Moderna (MRNA) has notched impressive gains since announcing its progress developing a Covid-19 vaccine based on its messenger RNA platform.



Biotechs developing innovative treatments and those targeting Covid-19 have performed especially well in the current environment, and the recent string of successful biotech IPOs indicates healthy investor appetite for more. 2020 biotech IPOs have averaged a 41% total return, and we expect a steady stream of biotechs to continue going public in May and June.



This article was originally published to IPO Pro on Friday, 5/1. For first access, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.

The article Llamas vs. Bats: Llama antibodies, the coronavirus, and the biotechs that benefit originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.