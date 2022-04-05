LL Flooring's (LL) Store Expansion Strategy Holds Promise

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. LL remains committed to accelerating store openings, spreading brand awareness, enhancing customer experience and innovating products to drive overall growth. In fact, expanding store count is an important strategy to boost awareness for the LL Flooring brand. Consequentially, management has announced the opening of seven stores in the first quarter of 2022.



The new stores strive to offer a seamless customer experience. Customers can view the on-trend flooring collection and order free samples at llflooring.com. These outlets have a group of flooring experts to guide customers, including Pros, in their flooring journey. The locations flaunt LL Flooring’s over 500 offerings presented on huge sample boards. These boards include waterproof vinyl planks, engineered hardwood, porcelain tiles, bamboo and cork.



Additionally, the latest stores include Design Centers for offering video facility, where store associates can help customers get the best floor for any vision or project. Associates can exhibit how the floor will look with the use of the Picture It floor visualizer. On top of this, the Picture It floor visualizer allows customers to upload a photo of their rooms and select from several of the LL floor designs to preview the floors’ view.



The new stores also have inventory available for instant delivery. The aforesaid seven stores are introduced in Burlington, NC; Framingham, MA; Menomonee Falls, WI; Muncie, IN; Rapid City, SD; St. Augustine, FL, and Tuscaloosa, AL. Including these outlets, LL Flooring’s store base comes to 431.



All in all, the exotic new stores come with various online tools and video capabilities, along with a team of design-focused flooring experts to cater to customers’ needs. These stores are likely to grab more customers and, in turn, generate higher sales for this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What Else?

On its last earnings call, management stated that it intends to inaugurate 20-25 stores in standard format, this year. LL Flooring looks forward to expanding its footprint in new as well as existing markets with greater potential. LL remains encouraged about launching higher number of stores in 2023 and 2024, with a goal of opening about 100 stores in the next three years.



In addition, management is focused on boosting Pro sales. In fact, sales to Pro customers form an important aspect of its long-term growth strategy. LL Flooring registered record Pro sales in 2021 on solid execution of its strategic efforts. LL’s Pro relationship program remains sturdy, delivering higher Pro customer retention and increased sales per Pro customer. This year, management is on track to developing services and marketing strategies to further drive Pro sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Although shares of this hard-surface flooring retailer have fallen 12.8% in the past three months, they have outperformed the industry’s 22.5% decline.

