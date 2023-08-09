News & Insights

Markets
LL

LL Flooring Slips To Loss In Q2 On Weak Sales

August 09, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL), a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net loss was $39.00 million, compared to prior year's profit of $2.74 million.

Loss per share was $1.35 for the second quarter, compared to net income per share of $0.09 for the second quarter of last year.

Adjusted loss per share was $1.28, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 a year ago.

Net sales were $236.42 million, down 20.9 percent from last year's $298.96 million, driven by a decrease in transaction count reflecting by lower spending by consumers and Pros.

Total comparable store sales decreased 22.2 percent versus the same period last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company expecs revenues to continue to be challenged due to macro uncertainty.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.