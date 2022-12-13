Markets
LL

LL Flooring Plans To Slow New Store Openings; Recommence Share Repurchases In 2023

December 13, 2022 — 06:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Providing a business update in advance of investor meetings, specialty retailers LL Flooring (LL) said Tuesday it plans to slow new store openings and recommence share repurchases in 2023 under its existing share repurchase program

The Company recently opened two new stores in Bellingham, Washington, and Joplin, Missouri, bringing total new store openings to 18 in 2022.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Company currently expects to open three to four new stores. The Company will continue to evaluate its new store opening strategy based on the operating environment.

The Company has $43 million available for repurchase under its existing share repurchase program. The repurchases will be funded from the Company's existing cash and cash equivalents, borrowings against the Company's Credit Agreement and future cash flow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.