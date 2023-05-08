LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL):

Earnings: -$10.585 million in Q1 vs. $4.037 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.37 in Q1 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.803 million or -$0.31 per share for the period.

Revenue: $240.698 million in Q1 vs. $279.032 million in the same period last year.

