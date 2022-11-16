Markets
LL

LL Flooring CFO Nancy Walsh Steps Down; Stock Down In Pre-market

November 16, 2022 — 07:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LL Flooring, Inc.(LL), a flooring retailer, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer Nancy Walsh has decided to step down with effect from December 9, to pursue a new opportunity.

The company said it is on the look out for a suitable candidate to replace Nancy Walsh.

In the interim, LL has set up an office of CFO, which will be teamed up with its Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Vice President of Investor Relations.

LL is trading down by 8.39 percent at $7.10 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.