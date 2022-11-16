LL Flooring CFO Nancy Walsh Steps Down; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - LL Flooring, Inc.(LL), a flooring retailer, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer Nancy Walsh has decided to step down with effect from December 9, to pursue a new opportunity.

The company said it is on the look out for a suitable candidate to replace Nancy Walsh.

In the interim, LL has set up an office of CFO, which will be teamed up with its Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Vice President of Investor Relations.

LL is trading down by 8.39 percent at $7.10 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

