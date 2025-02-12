LKQ Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Chicago-based LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize vehicles. With a market cap of $9.7 billion, LKQ operates through wholesale-North America, Europe, specialty, and self-service segments.

LKQ has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. LKQ stock plummeted 21.4% over the past 52 weeks and gained 2.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge over the past year and 3.2% gains in 2025.

Zooming in further, while LKQ has significantly underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 24.4% gains over the past year, it has outpaced XLY’s marginal 25 basis point dip in 2025.

LKQ stock prices experienced a slight decline after the release of its disappointing Q3 results on Oct. 24. While its adjusted EPS of $0.88 exceeded analysts’ consensus estimates by 1 cent. Due to softer volumes, its revenues for the quarter rose by a mere 45 basis points year-over-year to $3.6 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by 1.3%. Additionally, the company anticipates this trend to persist, leading it to lower its full-year earnings and revenue guidance, which unsettled investors' confidence.

LKQ is set to unveil its fiscal 2024 results in the upcoming week, analysts expect its earnings to decline 10.2% year-over-year to $3.44 per share. Furthermore, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Although it surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it missed the estimates on two other occasions.

Among the eight analysts covering the LKQ stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold” rating.

This configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On Feb. 11, JP Morgan (JPM) analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $48.

LKQ’s mean price target of $53.43 represents a 41.8% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $60 indicates a staggering 59.2% upside potential.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.