LKQ Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.18, changing hands as low as $49.98 per share. LKQ Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LKQ's low point in its 52 week range is $41.4901 per share, with $59.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.93. The LKQ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

