LKQ Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.19, changing hands as low as $48.47 per share. LKQ Corp shares are currently trading down about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LKQ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.05 per share, with $60.4299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.03. The LKQ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

