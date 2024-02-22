LKQ Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates; Issues FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

LKQ Corp. (LKQ) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $177 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $3.50 billion from $3.00 billion last year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, LKQ expects earnings per share in the range of $3.43 to $3.73, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.90 to $4.20.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.11 per share.

Organic revenue growth for parts and services is expected to be 3.5% to 5.5%.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, LKQ shares were losing around 2.6 percent to trade at $49.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.