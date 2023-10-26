LKQ Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat, Guidance Revised

LKQ Corporation LKQ delivered adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share for third-quarter 2023, down from 97 cents reported in the year-ago period and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.



The aftermarket auto parts distributor registered quarterly revenues of $3,568 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,489 million. The top line also grew from the year-ago level of $3,104 million. Parts and services organic revenues increased 3% year over year.

Segment Highlights

In the reported quarter, revenues from the Wholesale North American segment totaled $1,387 million, rising 25% year over year and topping our estimate of $1,335 million. The segment’s EBITDA was $236 million, below our forecast of $241.6 million but higher than $216 million generated in the third quarter of 2022.



Revenues from the European segment were $1,584 million, up 14.8% year over year, beating our estimate of $1,537.3 million. The segment’s EBITDA came in at $147 million, down from $155 million in the year-ago period and missed our forecast of $166 million.



Revenues from the Specialty segment came in at $457 million, rising 1.1% year over year and beating our projection of $402.7 million. The segment’s EBITDA was $40 million, down from the year-ago figure of $49 million, but beat our forecast of $37.8 million.



Revenues from the Self-Service segment totaled $141 million, down 14% year over year. The metric also fell short of our prediction of $158.3 million. The segment incurred $1 million loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization compared with the EBITDA of $4 million generated in the year-ago period.

Financial Position & Dividend

LKQ had cash and cash equivalents of $401 million on Sep 30, 2023, up from $278 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2022. The long-term obligations (excluding the current portion) amounted to $3,763 million as of Sep 30, 2023, up from $2,622 million recorded on Dec 31, 2022. As of Sep 30, 2023, LKQ’s balance sheet reflected a total debt of $4.4 billion.



During the quarter, cash flow provided by operating activities totaled $441 million. The company recorded a positive free cash flow of $344 million.



During the first nine months of 2023, the company repurchased 0.1 million shares worth $5 million. LKQ did not buy back shares in the third quarter of 2023. In the period between initiating the stock buyback program in late October 2018 and Sep 30, 2023, it repurchased around 55 million shares for a total of $2.4 billion.



On Oct 24, 2023, LKQ hiked its quarterly cash dividend by 9% to 30 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Nov 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov 16, 2023.

Updated 2023 Guidance

For 2023, the company lowered its adjusted EPS guidance to the range of $3.68-$3.82 from the prior guidance of $3.90-$4.10. The company’s estimated free cash flow is pinned at approximately $1 billion, up from prior guidance of approximately $975 million. The operating cash flow projection is approximately pegged at $1.3 billion, up from prior guidance of approximately $1.275 billion. Its forecast of organic revenue growth for parts and services lies between 4.75% -5.75%, down from the prior guidance range of 6%-7.5%.

