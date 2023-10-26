LKQ (LKQ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

LKQ (LKQ) reported $3.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was -9.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LKQ performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Growth - Wholesale - North America : 4.1% versus 8.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4.1% versus 8.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic Growth - Europe : 5.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.8%.

: 5.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.8%. Organic Growth - Specialty : -6.1% compared to the -8.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -6.1% compared to the -8.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic Growth - Total revenue : 2% compared to the 6.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2% compared to the 6.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Other- Total : $161 million versus $172.02 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $161 million versus $172.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Parts and Services : $3.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

: $3.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%. Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service : $58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.16 million.

: $58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.16 million. Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty : $456 million compared to the $405.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $456 million compared to the $405.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe : $1.58 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.

: $1.58 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year. Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year. Revenue- Specialty : $457 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $405.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

: $457 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $405.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Revenue- Wholesale - North America: $1.39 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.1% change.

Shares of LKQ have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

