LKQ (LKQ) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from LKQ (LKQ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, indicating a decline of 18.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.26 billion, representing a decline of 2.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific LKQ metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other- Total' of $98.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -35.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe' at $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Parts and Services' should come in at $3.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty' will reach $360.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale- North America' will reach $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Specialty' to reach $364.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Europe' reaching $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Wholesale- North America' will likely reach $1.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Organic Growth - Other' will reach 1.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.1%.

Analysts expect 'EBITDA- Wholesale- North America' to come in at $192.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $231.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Specialty' should arrive at $4.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Europe' stands at $141.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $152.00 million.

LKQ shares have witnessed a change of +1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LKQ is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

