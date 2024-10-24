LKQ (LKQ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

LKQ (LKQ) reported $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 billion, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LKQ performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue - Organic - YoY change : -2.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.6%.

: -2.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.6%. Organic Growth - Parts and services - Wholesale - North America : -6.1% versus -3.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -6.1% versus -3.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic Growth - Parts and services - Europe : 1.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 1.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Organic Growth - Parts and services - Specialty : -8.5% versus -1.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -8.5% versus -1.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Other- Total : $157 million versus $141.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.

: $157 million versus $141.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change. Revenue- Parts and Services : $3.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

: $3.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty : $417 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $451.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

: $417 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $451.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%. Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe : $1.61 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $1.61 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America : $1.35 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service : $52 million compared to the $53.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.

: $52 million compared to the $53.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year. Revenue- Europe : $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenue- Specialty: $419 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $448.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

Shares of LKQ have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.