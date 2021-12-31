LKQ (LKQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

LKQ (LKQ) closed the most recent trading day at $60.03, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the vehicle components company had gained 3.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

LKQ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.07 billion, up 3.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.87 per share and revenue of $12.97 billion, which would represent changes of +51.76% and +11.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LKQ should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. LKQ is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LKQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.

The Automotive - Replacement Parts industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.