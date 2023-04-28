LKQ (LKQ) Declares $0.28 Dividend

LKQ said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $57.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.04%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 7.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1448 funds or institutions reporting positions in LKQ. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKQ is 0.36%, an increase of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 316,311K shares. The put/call ratio of LKQ is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.42% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for LKQ is 67.81. The forecasts range from a low of 61.91 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.42% from its latest reported closing price of 57.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LKQ is 12,979MM, an increase of 1.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,519K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 12,138K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,376K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,345K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,317K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 3.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,708K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,747K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 4.08% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 6,956K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,205K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 1.61% over the last quarter.

LKQ Background Information

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

