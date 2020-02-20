LKQ Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, automobile parts maker LKQ Corp. (LKQ) initiated earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.32 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.46 to $2.58 per share on organic revenue growth for parts & services of 0.5 to 2.5 percent.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.55 per share on revenue growth of 2.2 percent to $12.79 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"In fiscal 2020, we will continue to focus on our productivity initiatives across each operating segment while managing the ongoing macro headwinds in Europe and the uncertainties relating to other geopolitical events," stated Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer.

