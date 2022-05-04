LKQ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.45, changing hands as high as $52.75 per share. LKQ Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LKQ's low point in its 52 week range is $42.36 per share, with $60.4299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.72. The LKQ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

