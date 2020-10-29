LKQ Corp's (LKQ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

LKQ Corporation LKQ reported adjusted diluted earnings of 75 cents per share in third-quarter 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents.



This remarkable outperformance was driven by the higher-than-anticipated revenues from the parts and services segment in North America and Europe. Revenues from the North American and European markets came in at $1,007 million and $1,479.2 million, respectively, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $994 million and $1,408 million. Moreover, the bottom line comes in higher than the year-ago quarter’s profit of 61 cents per share, up 23% year on year.



This aftermarket auto parts distributor registered quarterly revenues of $3,047.7 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,941 million. However, the top-line figure decreased 3.2% from the year-ago level of $3,147.7 million. Parts and services organic growth also declined 4.5% year over year.

Segment Highlights

For the September-end quarter, revenues from the North American segment totaled $1,007 million, down from the $1,145.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA from the segment came in at $204.9 million, increasing 23.2% year over year.



Revenues from the European segment summed $1,479.2 million for the reported quarter, up from the $1,446.4 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA from the segment came in at $136.2 million, up 9.2% year over year.



For the July-September period, revenues and EBITDA from the Specialty segment came in at $399.6 million and $48.3 million, higher than the year-ago respective figure of $394.2 million and $45.5 million.

Financial Position

LKQ Corp. had cash and cash equivalents of $421.4 million as of Sep 30, 2020, down from the $523 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt (excluding current portion) amounted to $3,009.7 million as on Sep 30, 2020, down from the $3,715.4 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. In addition, as of Sep 30, 2020, LKQ Corp’s balance sheet reflected net debt of $2.7 billion, the lowest net debt level since the second quarter of 2017.



During the third quarter, the company generated net cash of $221.6 million from operations, plunging 32.2% from the year-ago period. It generated free cash flow of $188.9 million in the quarter, down 28% year over year.



The company has decided to recommence the share-repurchase program in fourth-quarter 2020.

LKQ Corp currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have depreciated 16.6%, year to date, while the industry declined 17.2%.



